ACC Residency seeks soundscape researchers, artists

Asia Culture Center in Gwangju is accepting applications starting Jan. 25 for the 2023 ACC Residency program, inviting participants engaged in soundscape works to explore acoustic environments in cultural and geopolitical contexts with an emphasis on the sounds of Asian cities.

Collaboration with the ACC Sound Art Lab, currently engaged in a long-term project called "Futures of Listening," is part of the residency program.

A number of Asian cities have undergone rapid urbanization under Western influence, and people’s concept of “listening” to sound has swiftly changed as well. The project will look into evolving concepts in listening, including auditory post-colonialism, according to ACC.

Residency participants are to present concepts for individual projects exploring the theme of “Futures of Listening.” This will be followed by the actual production and realization of the project, culminating in a final showcase exhibition in November. The residency program starts in May.

The participants will be invited to talks and workshops by four world-renowned soundscape experts, including Gascia Ouzounian, professor at University of Oxford, on the theme of “Urban Soundscape (scoring the city)” and Park Tae-hong, professor at New York University, about immersive sound arts.

The program is open to people in every field of creative endeavor, including researchers, artists, creators and technicians who are making their first attempts at soundscape, according to ACC.

The residency program will provide project support worth 15 million won for each artist or team. The application is open to both Koreans and non-Korean nationals. The airfare for those who have resided overseas for at least one year as of Jan. 9, will be provided airfare.

