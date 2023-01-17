 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Life&Style

ACC Residency seeks soundscape researchers, artists

By Park Yuna
Published : Jan 17, 2023 - 22:32       Updated : Jan 17, 2023 - 22:33
ACC Residency (ACC)
ACC Residency (ACC)

Asia Culture Center in Gwangju is accepting applications starting Jan. 25 for the 2023 ACC Residency program, inviting participants engaged in soundscape works to explore acoustic environments in cultural and geopolitical contexts with an emphasis on the sounds of Asian cities.

Collaboration with the ACC Sound Art Lab, currently engaged in a long-term project called "Futures of Listening," is part of the residency program.

A number of Asian cities have undergone rapid urbanization under Western influence, and people’s concept of “listening” to sound has swiftly changed as well. The project will look into evolving concepts in listening, including auditory post-colonialism, according to ACC.

Residency participants are to present concepts for individual projects exploring the theme of “Futures of Listening.” This will be followed by the actual production and realization of the project, culminating in a final showcase exhibition in November. The residency program starts in May.

The participants will be invited to talks and workshops by four world-renowned soundscape experts, including Gascia Ouzounian, professor at University of Oxford, on the theme of “Urban Soundscape (scoring the city)” and Park Tae-hong, professor at New York University, about immersive sound arts.

The program is open to people in every field of creative endeavor, including researchers, artists, creators and technicians who are making their first attempts at soundscape, according to ACC.

The residency program will provide project support worth 15 million won for each artist or team. The application is open to both Koreans and non-Korean nationals. The airfare for those who have resided overseas for at least one year as of Jan. 9, will be provided airfare.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114