Cignature paints a colorful palette with 'My Little Aurora'

K-pop girl group Cignature poses for pictures at a press conference for the act's third EP, "My Little Aurora," conducted online Tuesday. (J9 Entertainment)

Ending a hiatus that had stretched over a year, Cignature marked a long-awaited return Tuesday.

The K-pop girl group on Tuesday dropped its third EP, "My Little Aurora." Ahead of the album's release at 6 p.m. that day, the act conducted an online press conference.

Cignature consists of Chaesol, Jeewon, Seline, Chloe, Belle, Semi and Dohee.

"I'm nervous but it feels good. We've waited a long time -- and our fans also -- and we worked hard so that we could live up to the anticipation. Please enjoy it with us," Chloe said.

The new album marks Cignature's return with a new album a year and two months since the release of its second EP, "Dear Diary Moment," in November 2021.

About "My Little Aurora," Jeewon said, "The album resonates Cignature's unique colors with the rich sounds. We took the most care in writing the lyrics, which embody the excitement girls feel on their way to discovering their dreams and ideals."

Leading the four-track package is main song "Aurora," an electronic dance music and house genre track that belts out with the excitement of the bandmates headed to witness their first aurora.

Belle piped in to say, "If the previous album had shown our mature side, this time, we took up the complete opposite to showcase our fresh and bubbly characters. There are no parts of the album that haven't been thought over by us. We each prepared not only our own parts, but also taking into account other members', thinking about the whole picture."

The new song also features Cignature's third collaboration with star choreographer Lee Jung of YGX. Lee Jung also choreographed the act's songs "Arisong" and "Boyfriend."

Seline pointed out the jumping part was the signature choreography of "Aurora."

"Lee Jung said this since 'Arisong,' but she stressed we need to make sure to move in unison so that people looking at us could really feel our energy," Seline said.

The album tracklist contains "I'm Okay," "Aurora," "Palace" and "Parade."

Cignature debuted in February 2020 with the single "Nun Nu Nan Na" under J9 Entertainment, an affiliate girl group label of C9 Entertainment. It went on to drop its second debut single, "Assa" two months later. Making step-by-step growth, in 2021 the act managed to place all the songs from its second EP, "Dear Diary Moment," and the album on Bugs' real-time chart.

In December, Cignature joined other musicians under C9 Entertainment, including Younha, COX and EPEX, in releasing the label's Christmas album, "2022 C9 Christmas."

While the group's break had been long, the band explain it was a worthy time during which they each honed their own talents and developed individual careers inside the entertainment scene.

Chloe said, "As it's a comeback after a long while, we didn't only take vocal lessons but also language lessons to better communicate with the fans. We spent the time to upgrade our individual assets. I've personally spent the time busily shooting variety shows and taking up a DJ post in a show on Arirang Radio."

On top of practicing, Chaesol said she spent the time looking back on herself and communicating with others.

"First of all, we're grateful to our fans who have waited through a hiatus that has gone over a year," Chaesol began. "During the break, I had the time to ask myself many questions, have more conversations with the band and also communicate with fans."

Being away from the stage for so long, Cignature shared hopes to meet fans again soon.

"We'll try our best with the third EP's (promotional) activities, and if there comes a good opportunity, we plan to meet our fans in person," Jeewon said.

"We will also find various means to meet our overseas fans," she added.