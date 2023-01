Asiana Airlines workers on Monday add more seats to an A330 aircraft that has been used as a cargo airplane during the coronavirus pandemic. The airliner said it has completed renovation work on a total of seven A350 and A330 airplanes in preparation for a recovery in international travel. Despite pandemic disruptions, the company could earn additional revenue worth 370 billion won ($300 million) from cargo shipping.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com