 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Number of fake banknotes hits record low

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Jan 16, 2023 - 14:51       Updated : Jan 16, 2023 - 14:51
(Herald DB)
(Herald DB)

The number of counterfeit South Korean banknotes touched a record low in 2022, amid a surge in cashless transactions fueled by the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank of Korea said Monday.

The number of counterfeit banknotes identified stood at 150 last year, down from the previous record low of 176 a year before.

Last year’s number was the lowest ever since the central bank started compiling related data in 1998.

The BOK attributed the drop to a decline in face-to-face transactions via non-cash payment methods, such as online and credit card settlements, a trend that has been on the rise especially in the pandemic years. Adding to that is the early arrest of counterfeiters thanks to an increasing number of surveillance cameras, the central bank added.

Of the fake bills, 5,000 won bills made up almost 50 percent of the total with 75, while 10,000 won bills came to 43, making up 28.7 percent.

The 50,000 won bill, South Korea's highest denomination, had only 23 counterfeit cases, accounting for 15.3 percent.

Most of the counterfeit bills were found by financial institutions during the process of handling cash. More than 70 percent of the cases were reported in Seoul and the neighboring area.

The central bank gave out instructions to check anti-counterfeiting labels as a way to easily check counterfeit bills. Anti-counterfeiting labels include hidden pictures, holograms and block printing, and they can be checked by reflecting, tilting or touching.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114