Taeyang of Bigbang returns with single collaboration with BTS' Jimin

Taeyang returned with the new single "Vibe" featured by BTS' Jimin on Fri. at 2 p.m. (The Black Label)

The legendary K-pop idol group Bigbang’s Taeyang has made a comeback with a collaboration with BTS member Jimin.

His new digital single, “Vibe,” was released Friday, six years after his last solo release, his third studio album “White Night.”

“Vibe” is composed of addictive and strong beats that sing of subtle emotions in a relationship.

Not only did the K-pop megastar take part by featuring the song but he also starred in the music video.

The track is accompanied by a suitably dazzling visuals, which showcase the stars' slick dance moves and undeniable charisma.

“I am beginning this new year with a new agency. Ever since I finished my military service, I have been working with the Black Label to make music and bring up this new single. I was able to start my journey as a solo artist at this agency through a good opportunity. It feels new,” said Taeyang during his countdown live show via YouTube held an hour before the release of his new single.

Taeyang recently moved to the Black Label, an affiliate of his former agency YG Entertainment led by producer Teddy.

“Vibe” is his first single under the new label.

“The expectations for this single were really high, as Jimin took part in it. Working together brought out the best in us so we are very satisfied with the result. We kind of looked like an old hip-hop duo,” remarked Taeyang.

“Two years ago, not many BTS members were carrying out careers as solo artists. When I was working on some songs after completing military service, producer Teddy came across and said people would love to see a collaboration between Jimin and me. It was mind-opening for me because I had never thought about it.”

Jimin also had shown interest in working with Taeyang since 2013, when he made his debut as a member of BTS. He said he admired Bigbang’s Taeyang and hoped to perform with him on the same stage.

BTS members have each embarked on solo ventures as the group announced last June that it would go on a temporary hiatus from full group activities.

“Writing the lyrics to ‘Vibe,' I looked deeply into the meaning of the word that started to trend a couple of years ago. It led me to think that a good vibe could be someone we love or it could be just a happening. I concluded that true love starts from the bottom of the heart and only when we create harmony does a good vibe gets completed,” Taeyang said. “I doubted whether I could introduce a new song to the world because I have changed a lot in the last couple of years. I am really looking forward to the public’s response.

Taeyang had various solo hits before his national service such as “Only Look at Me,” “Eyes, Nose, Lips,” “Ringa Linga,” and “Wedding Dress.”

The worldwide renowned artist and his group, Big Bang, made a long-awaited comeback after a four-year hiatus in April last year with the track “Still Life.”

All members except G-Dragon have left YG Entertainment, the label under which they debuted on Aug. 19, 2006.