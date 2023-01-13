Biden says 'Katchi Kapshida' on Korean American Day

Erika Moritsugu (left), deputy assistant to the president and Asia-Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders senior liaison at the White House, and Hannah Kim, AANHPI policy advisor at White House Office of the Chief of Staff, are seen holding a special virtual briefing on Thursday on the eve of Korean American Day in this captured image. (AANHPI)

WASHINGTON -- US President Joe Biden underscored the importance of a strong US-South Korea alliance on Thursday, saying the countries are stronger when they work together.

The US leader also used the famous phase of US Forces Korea, "Katchi Kapshida" or Let's go together, in a statement released by the White House to mark Korean American Day.

"One hundred and twenty years ago today, a group of 102 Korean men, women and children arrived in Hawaii in search of a new start," Biden said in his released statement.

"Today, Korean Americans continue to shape and unite our country, strengthening every industry and every community and contributing their unique talents to our American story," he added.

Korean American Day is observed annually on Jan. 13.

"From serving our country in uniform and advocating for civil rights, to breaking new ground in arts and sciences, opening new businesses, serving in our hospitals and health centers, and making history for Team USA in the Olympics, the contributions of Korean Americans enrich our lives every day and lift our Nation to new heights," Biden said.

The US leader also highlighted the strengths that the Korean American community brings to the country and the US-South Korea alliance.

"Our nations are growing closer, not just because more Americans are calling Korea home but because generations of Korean immigrants and Korean Americans who are enriching our culture and proving that diversity is -- and always has been -- our greatest strength," he said.

"As we come together to celebrate the storied history and accomplishments of Korean Americans, I want to express my gratitude for all that this community has contributed to our Nation. May the stories of Korean Americans continue to inspire us all of the promise of the American Dream. Together, we are stronger. Katchi Kapshida," added Biden.