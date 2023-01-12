[Eye Plus] Attested power of Korean traditional music

A traditional wind player Hong Ji-hye attributes K-pop’s global popularity to its unique features handed over from Korea’s traditions.

“At the bottom of the globally appreciated K-pop, there lie Korea’s unique music culture and customs, especially those with ‘Heung’ (joy and excitement),” the 32-year-old musician said.

Hong is a member of the National Gugak Center, a state institution responsible for preserving and developing gugak, Korea’s traditional music.

She majored in piri, a double-reed bamboo instrument. But she also often shows herself as saenghwang player on social media.

Saenghwang is a double-reed mouth organ with 17 bamboo pipes, which can make multiple tones of sound simultaneously.

Boosting listeners’ interest in Saenghwang, Hong plays music familiar to modern listeners such as Sarasate’s Zigeunerweisen and collaborates with western instrument players.