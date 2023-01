Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin lays a flower in front of a statue of the food giant's late founder and his father, Shin Kyuk-ho, in commemoration of the third anniversary of his death, at Lotte World Tower in Seoul, Thursday. The Lotte chairman on the same day convened a CEO meeting across affiliates to discuss the retail giant's mid- to long-term management plans and analyze this year's business sentiment.

