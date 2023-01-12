SKT-Joby Aviation lead the commercialization of Korean-style UAMs

Joby Aviation CEO JoeBen Bevirt (left) and SK Telecom CEO Yoo Young-sang pose in front of an urban air mobility aircraft in Joby Aviation's production facilities in San Jose, California.

South Korea’s largest wireless carrier SK Telecom and US aviation company Joby Aviation said Thursday they advanced a strategic partnership for a boost in commercialization of Korean-style urban air mobility, or UAM.

Based on its cooperation with SKT, Joby Aviation recently invited officials from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the Korea Institute of Aviation Safety Technology, and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute to its headquarters in San Jose, the US.

Joby Aviation formed a strategic partnership with SKT in February last year. The UAM aircraft giant will play a key role in various fields, from aircraft supply to cooperation with operational methods, by participating in domestic demonstration projects with SKT based on world-class technology.

While presenting the competitiveness of SKT and Joby Aviation to commercialize UAM at this meeting, the two companies requested government support to revitalize the industry.

SKT will form a "K-UAM Dream Team Consortium" with the Korea Airports Corp., Hanwha Systems, the Korea Meteorological Administration, and the Korea Land and Geospatial InformatiX Corp. to participate in the first phase of the "K-UAM Grand Challenge" organized by the ministry.

In addition, the telecom giant aims to present a business model that leads global UAM commercialization by securing incomparable data from the early stages of UAM demonstration in Korea.

"We will verify the stability of UAM and develop it into a sustainable service when operating standards are established through the K-UAM Grand Challenge demonstration project, starting in August this year,” the company said. “If governmental support continues for entrepreneurs with technical service, we will make efforts to speed up the project.”

Prior to the partnership, the top executives of both companies attended the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 in Las Vegas, where they discussed ways to strengthen their ties. In particular, the two companies discussed the certification type procedures needed to introduce Joby Aviation's aircraft in Korea, various pilot projects to generate initial UAM demand and ideas to secure the Vertiport --a hub for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft-- infrastructure early.

“Having been in our second year of full-scale collaboration, we will continue our best to serve as a bridge in the Korea-US partnership and lead the successful commercialization of K-UAM,” said Yoo Young-sang, CEO of SK Telecom.