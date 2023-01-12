State guilty of 'secondary victimization' of bereaved Sewol families: court

Bereaved families of Sewol ferry disaster in 2014 speak to reporters after an appellate court ruling on Thursday. (Yonhap)

An appellate court on Thursday found the South Korean state partially guilty of secondary victimization of Sewol ferry victims' bereaved families.

The Seoul High Court ordered the government and now-defunct Sewol ferry operator Chonghaejin Marine to pay a combined additional 15.7 billion won ($12.6 million) to people who lost their loved ones in the 2014 ferry sinking.

This includes 1 billion won in nonpatrimonial damages for the Defense Security Command's attempts at spying on the victims' bereaved families, which the court judged to be "secondary victimization."

This would be in addition to the 72.3 billion won of compensation for 355 families the state was mandated to pay in a 2018 district court ruling.

The size of compensation will differ individually depending on the claimants’ relationship with the victims, according to the court ruling.

This was the latest suit filed by the bereaved families' for damages against the state and the ferry operator since the first was filed in 2015. Of 355 complaints, 228 people appealed the 2018 lower court’s ruling.

The sinking of the Sewol ferry left 304 dead or missing in April 2014 in the sea off the southeastern coast of Korea.