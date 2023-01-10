[Land of Squid Game] Covering mouths while laughing

You will probably see some Korean women covering their mouths when laughing. This doesn't imply that they are shy. Some women will even hide a small laugh behind their hands. This is merely a sign of modesty and politeness. On the other hand, this could give an impression to non-Koreans that Koreans are shy or don't express themselves openly.



Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.