Harry’s racism 'olive branch' dismissed in UK as book comes out

Accusing the press of effectively killing his mother Princess Diana, Harry used another interview with US network CBS to take aim also at his father’s second wife, Camilla.
The queen consort waged a cunning but “dangerous” campaign to win over the press herself, he said, calling her “the villain."
The book includes a claim that William physically attacked Harry as they argued about Meghan.
It also gives an account of how he lost his virginity, an admission of teenaged drug use and a claim he killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan with the British military.
To ITV, Harry also defended a long-serving royal courtier, Susan Hussey, after she grilled a black British guest at a palace reception about where the woman “really” came from.
But to CBS, the prince also admitted to being “probably bigoted” before he met Meghan, and accused William and his wife Kate of never giving her a chance.
The Sun newspaper said Harry had “astonished” viewers with his racism “U-turn”, and described the 38-year-old prince as a “troubled, lonely man."
“Nothing is Harry‘s fault and almost everything can be blamed on the press,” the Daily Telegraph wrote.
"Some of it made no sense: Meghan and Harry are fans of Lady Hussey and think it was the press that accused her of being racist?
"The press made up the accusations that the royal family was racist, when the couple were making a very different allegation about 'unconscious bias'?“
The left-leaning Guardian wrote: ”If she had lived to see this, it wouldn’t have killed the queen. But it might have made her a republican."
- Public retreat? -
The contents of Harry‘s ghost-written book have already been widely leaked after it went on sale early in Spain.
He insisted to ITV that he still wanted a rapprochement with his father and brother, but said the onus was on them, refusing to confirm whether he will attend Charles’s coronation in May.
He also urged his family to respond. ”Silence only allows the abuser to abuse, right? So I don‘t know how staying silent is ever gonna make things better,“ he added.
In the CBS interview, Harry said that he and William were not currently speaking and he had not talked to his father "for quite a while."
Omid Scobie, a friend and biographer of Harry and Meghan, said the couple were likely now to adopt a lower profile after the recent ”soap opera."
”I think we’re going to see, for the rest of this year, a couple sort of retreating from a lot of what we‘ve seen over the last few months,“ he told BBC radio.