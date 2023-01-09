[Today’s K-pop] Ateez hits Billboard 200 at No. 7 with single

(Credit: KQ Entertainment)

Ateez entered Billboard 200 at No. 7 with first Korean single album, said agency KQ Entertainment on Monday. Single “Spin Off: From The Witness” became its second entry among the top 10 on the chart after its eighth EP “The World Ep. 1: Movement” that debuted on the chart at No. 3 in August. The bandmates thanked its fans for “a huge present at the beginning of a new year” and promised that it will repay with better performances and music. The five-track single album sold more than 350,000 units on the first day of release and the music video for main track “Halazia” logged 10 million views on YouTube in 10 hours. From next month, the band will tour seven countries in Europe.





Seventeen’s trio unit returns after 5 years

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Three Seventeen members will bring out their first single album as a unit on Feb. 6, announced agency Pledis Entertainment on Monday. Seungkwan, Dogyeom and Hoshi -- known as BSS, after the initials of their real names -- are making a comeback as a trio after almost five years since their digital single "Just Do It." In the meantime, the 13 bandmates returned to Seoul on Sunday from Bangkok, where they picked up three trophies from the 37th Golden Disc Awards with TikTok. They wrapped up their monthslong world tour in December that brought them to 22 cities for 29 concerts over North America and Asia. Last week, they uploaded special episodes for its original reality show "Going Seventeen" that resumes on March 1.

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink added four concerts to the Asian leg of its tour, said label YG Entertainment on Monday. The foursome will go live one more time each in Kaohsiung, Taiwan in March and in Singapore in May. It also added Macau to the itinerary, where it will take to the stage on May 20-21. This expands the Asia tour plan to 12 cities and 22 shows in total. It resumed its ongoing international tour on Saturday in Bangkok, returning to Lisa’s hometown for the first time in almost four years. The Bangkok gig over the weekend drew about 85,000 audience. Meanwhile, the music video for “Pink Venom” topped 500 million views on YouTube on Saturday. “Pink Venom” is the prerelease from its second full album “Born Pink” and the video reached 90.4 million views on the platform in 24 hours, a record for a female musician. Le Sserafim’s Heo Yunjin drops self-written song

(Credit: Source Music)