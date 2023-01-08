[Newsmaker] [My Hangeul Story] Hollywood actor Thomas McDonell's accidental affair with Korean language

American actor Thomas McDonell, best known for his role as Finn Collins in the US television network CW’s post-apocalyptic series “The 100,” has a rather peculiar presence on Twitter.

One day in 2017, he made his first tweet in Korean. At that time, he was into tweeting in various languages to reach out to people from all over the world who were looking at his profile.

His tweets are usually simple expressions -- "I'm bored," "Is this for real?" -- in "banmal" the simplest and most informal form of Korean.

But over time his use of the language has become more natural and sophisticated.

Last year, a mention of Jungkook of K-pop phenomenon BTS even made entertainment news headlines in Korea. His tweet was, “Stop flirting with me Jungkookie,” written in Korean.

More than 90 percent of his recent tweets are now in Korean, which until a few years ago didn’t mean much to him.

“When Korean people started looking at me, and I started tweeting their Korean bios, something was different. Koreans really responded to an American tweeting in Korean,” McDonell, 37, said in an interview with The Korea Herald.

“I think Korean people’s attention to my Korean tweets has to do with the cultural and political history of Korea and the US -- how for a long time the gaze of the world was to the West, to the US, and how recently, that gaze has been shifting in particular toward Korea,” the actor mused.

“I think this is the meaning of Hallyu, or the Korean Wave.”

In the beginning, McDonell just copied some words or phrases from tweets written in Korean. As Korean letters seemed like artistic lines and curves to him, rather than recognizable letters of a language, his selection was largely based on how attractive their shapes were.

After discovering Korean films and music, his interest in the language deepened and he buckled down to study the language.

“I’ve mostly studied Korean on Twitter and at museum exhibitions. And for a while I had a tutor whom I met online while I was living in Texas filming a war movie,” he said.

The actor said just two nights prior, he had watched Korean director Park Chan-wook's latest feature film “Decision to Leave.” “It was fantastic. And I’m going to see ‘Broker.’”

“Broker” is the first Korean-language film project by Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda and features a cast of well-known Korean actors, including Song Kang-ho, Bae Doo-na, Gang Dong-won and Kim Ji-eun, better known as singer IU.