 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Jeju Air's int'l flights back to 70% of pre-pandemic levels

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 8, 2023 - 10:53       Updated : Jan 8, 2023 - 10:53
This file photo from Nov. 19, 2021, shows a passenger aircraft run by the low-cost carrier. (Jeju Air Co.)
This file photo from Nov. 19, 2021, shows a passenger aircraft run by the low-cost carrier. (Jeju Air Co.)

Jeju Air Co., South Korea's leading budget carrier, said Sunday the number of its flights on international routes bounced back to 70 percent of pre-pandemic levels last month.

Jeju Air offered 3,057 flights on its international routes to carry 485,000 passengers in December, accounting for 70 percent of the 4,362 flights and 694,016 passengers in December 2019, the company said in a statement.

Airlines were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic as many countries shut down their borders or adopted strict travel restrictions to stem the spread of the unprecedented virus in the past three years.

Late last year, travel demand began to recover due to eased travel restrictions in some countries.

South Korea removed a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction testing requirement for inbound travelers on the first day of their arrival on Oct. 1. Japan lifted the ban on the number of inbound passengers and resumed visa-free travel for visitors from specific countries, including South Korea, on Oct. 11.

For the whole of 2022, however, Jeju Air's flights and passengers on international routes still showed they have more room to recover compared with pre-pandemic levels.

The company provided 9,681 international flights and carried 1.46 million passengers last year, far lower than the 52,837 flights and 8.37 million passengers in 2019, the statement said.

Jeju Air said it will focus on putting its business back on track this year as more pent-up demand for travel is expected to be unleashed globally. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114