Author, publisher share stories behind record export deal for fantasy saga

Author Lee Yeong-do (Zo Sunhi/Golden Bough)

The author of the fantasy saga that broke the record for a single export deal in Korean literature said he could never have predicted it. “I don’t know how to say this right … but I have seen people who hated my writing. Of course I do see readers who loved my work but it doesn’t feel real,” Lee Yeong-do told The Korea Herald. Lee’s four-part fantasy series “The Bird That Drinks Tears” recently sold to a European publisher for about 300 million won ($236,000) in advance royalty payments for overseas rights, according to publisher Golden Bough, the fiction imprint of Minumsa Publishing Group, Monday. This marks the highest amount for any Korean book published in a single country. The previous record was for Kim Soo-hyun’s essay “Comfort Without Trying Too Hard,” which sold for 200 million won in 2020. “I just wrote what I can … how it would work in other languages or cultural regions, I believed the opinions of experts,” Lee said. “I think every reader -- Korean or not -- has a different point of view so they are bound to interpret things in their own way. For my part, I keep writing because it’s fun.”

Cover of “Crossing the Latitude," an art book for games and filming (Krafton-Golden Bough)

Unique universe with Korean fantasy First published in 2003, "The Bird That Drinks Tears" is set in a universe with four races -- human, dokkaebi, nhaga and rekkon -- who each serve different gods. Nhaga are a “heartless” race who become semi-immortal when their hearts are removed. Dokkaebi, based on Korean folktales, can handle fire freely. Rekkon, who specialize in combat, have chicken-like heads and gigantic bodies. A rescue team is set one day to bring a nhaga safely home. Human Kagan Draca, a legendary nhaga eater, dokkaebi Beehyung and rekkon Tynahan embark on the mission. They are joined by Ryun Paye, a nhaga who runs away before his heart removal ceremony. The series has dominantly Korean fantasy elements inspired by Korean folktales and legends weaving in Korean cultural aspects such as sirreum, or Korean wrestling, traditional game yutnori and the floor heating system ondol. The book has sold over 600,000 copies in South Korea. This is Lee’s first book to be published in the West. His debut “Dragon Raja,” another iconic fantasy series, sold over 1 million copies and was translated in Taiwan, China and Japan.

Box set of Lee Yeong-do's “The Bird That Drinks Tears” (Golden Bough)