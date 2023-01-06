'Dangerous' winter temptation: blowfish

Blowfish, also known as puffer fish, is undeniably one of the top winter delicacies.

The clean, light taste of the fish meat with its unique chewy texture stands out among other types of edible fish.

Rich in essential amino acid taurine, blowfish is known to help with blood circulation and warm up the body. It does not contain neutral fat, which can help with weight loss and protects healthy skin. The blowfish skin has abundant selenium, a source studied to have anti-cancer effects.

Called "bok" in Korean, there are over 10 different types of blowfish, but the common ones caught in Korea appear to have white bellies and dark gray backs with black dots.

When threatened, bok instantly inflates itself and turns into the form of a round-shaped ball to scare away predators.

But contrary to their intention, self-inflation is not the real threat.

Some blowfish contain tetrodotoxin, a type of toxin that when consumed, can lead to extreme difficulty in breathing and can paralyze one's body, ultimately resulting in death just several hours later. Historical archives show that countless people have died while consuming bok during the Joseon era, although this seldom happens today.

Therefore, in Korea, only trained chefs with special licenses can cook bok in restaurants.

Blowfish dishes can be enjoyed year-round in bok restaurants, but why are they the most popular during the winter season? The ones caught from December to early February tend to have less or weakened toxicity, and the flesh becomes full, which makes its chewy and succulent texture the best time to consume.