Life&Style

Pop-up exhibit features bread, wine and more

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jan 6, 2023 - 12:27       Updated : Jan 6, 2023 - 12:27
A collection of wines from
A collection of wines from "Chateauneuf-du-Pape” is presented with florist Kim Da-jeong’s installation piece at the Corner Gallery in Samcheong-dong, northern Seoul. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Wine lovers looking to try some hard-to-find wines in Seoul can pay a visit to the Corner Gallery, located in Samcheong-dong.

A pop-up exhibition titled "Wine Divine at Corner's 5th Avenue" invites visitors to the world of wine produced in the village of "Chateauneuf-du-Pape," the Rhone region of southeastern France.

Translated as "The Pope's new castle," the region has a long history of several popes spending their summers during the Middle Ages.

Stepping into the gallery, visitors can see uniquely curved wine bottles inspired by the wild movement of the grenache vine in nature, placed at the center and along the sides of the room against the walls.

Vivid oil paintings and flower art installations are on display, giving an art nouveau tone to the overall surroundings.

Artist Jeong Seo-yoon, who experiments with “jagae,” Korean traditional craft using mother-of-pearl overlay, with oil paintings, along with florist Kim Da-jeong, teamed up to participate in the project with its overarching theme, "World inspiration (comes) from wine."

"After placing the wines of popes at the gallery, we came up with the title 'Wine Divine,' which rhymes quite harmoniously. We also hope visitors can close the end of the year and greet the new one with a calm and peaceful mind, rejoicing with family and friends while having good wine," said Yoon Jung-ku, head of the Corner Gallery.

After the exhibition, visitors can hop to the hanok space on the right, decorated as a humble marketplace. Some unique wine collections from France and Spain can be sampled and purchased, along with some baked goods to go with wine. The exhibition ends Monday.

Corner Gallery’s exhibition
Corner Gallery’s exhibition "Wine Divine at Corner's 5th Avenue" in Samcheong-dong, northern Seoul. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)


By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
