Samsung Electronics predicted Friday that its fourth-quarter operating profit would plummet 69 percent from a year earlier, as its main semiconductor business faced major headwinds from weakening chips and home appliances demand amid recession woes.

In its earnings guidance, the South Korean tech giant estimated its October-December operating profit to be 4.3 trillion won ($3.4 billion), down from 13.87 trillion won a year ago.

The figure was lower than the 6.93 trillion won consensus of local analysts provided by market intelligence FnGuide.

It was the first time in eight years that Samsung reported a quarterly operating income of less than 5 trillion won after the company logged 4.06 trillion won in profit for the third quarter of 2014.

"Amid persistent uncertainties over macroeconomics, chip sales plunged due to lower demand from memory chip and smartphone businesses," Samsung officials said.

"(Chip) prices continued to decline by a wider margin than expected following global suppliers' readjustments in inventories. Smartphone and home appliance sales also declined due to decreased consumer spending."

Sales for the October-December period is expected to fall 8.6 percent on-year to 70 trillion won from 76.57 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Last year's total operating profit likely dropped 16 percent to 43.37 trillion won from the previous year's 51.63 trillion won, but sales likely rose 7.9 percent to 301.77 trillion won from 279.6 trillion won over the cited period.

Samsung estimated its annual sales from last year to exceed the 300 trillion won mark for the first time. The data for net profit was not available.

The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker forecast its full-year sales to mark 301.6 trillion won in 2022, up 7.93 percent from 280 trillion won marked a year ago. It is, however, lower than the market consensus of 304.8 trillion won.

The breakdown of financial results is set to be released on Jan. 31.

Meanwhile, Samsung shares were trading at 59,000 won as of Friday at noon, up 1.37 percent from the previous session's close, following the release of the quarterly results.