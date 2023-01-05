NIS says Ri Yong-ho purged, unclear whether executed: lawmakers

Kim Kyou-hyun, the director of the National Intelligence Service, attends the parliamentary intelligence committee on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Former North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho has been purged, lawmakers of the National Assembly’s intelligence committee said Thursday, citing the National Intelligence Service.

The lawmakers told reporters about the NIS findings after the spy agency briefed the parliamentary intelligence committee during Thursday’s plenary session.

In the closed-door briefing, Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Youn Kun-young said the NIS was able to confirm that former North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho has been purged, but it was not able to confirm at this point whether he had been executed.

Japanese news outlet Yomiuri Shimbun reported Wednesday that Ri, who served as North Korea’s ambassador to the United Kingdom before he was appointed as the top diplomat in 2016, was apparently executed last year.

Rep. Yoo Sang-bum, speaking at the same briefing, added that the intelligence committee was not briefed about the reasons behind Ri’s purge, or whether there were others in the North’s Foreign Affairs Ministry purged alongside him.

Yoo said the NIS also confirmed the military’s announcement earlier the same day that North Korea’s uncrewed aerial vehicles flew over the north of the no-fly zones around the presidential office and residence in central Seoul last month.

The NIS, in response to lawmakers’ questions, said it “could not rule out the possibility” that one of the drones could have captured footage or images of the presidential office, Yoo added.

The NIS believes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s public appearance with his daughter is intended to showcase his will to pass on the regime to his children, Yoo said.

As for the alleged presence of China’s covert police in South Korea, Yoo said the NIS was looking into the allegations that surfaced in recent news reports. The NIS was also reviewing whether there have been violations of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations or of South Korea’s immigration law, he said.

According to Spanish-based nongovernmental organization Safeguard Defenders, China is allegedly operating more than 100 police stations overseas with the aim of forcibly repatriating some Chinese nationals.

After the allegations were raised, a Chinese restaurant in Seoul was accused as being a base for Beijing’s secret police, which its owner later denied in a press conference on Dec. 29.