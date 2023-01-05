S. Korean military admits N.Korean drone entered presidential office no-fly zone

Passersby watch a news report on North Korean drones` infiltration into South Korean airspace at Yongsan Station in Seoul on Dec. 27, 2022. (Yonhap)

The South Korean military on Thursday belatedly confirmed an uncrewed North Korean aerial vehicle flew over no-fly zones designated around the presidential office and residence in central Seoul, walking back on earlier remarks that it did not do so.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff statement was made during a closed-door briefing on the interim outcomes of its ongoing investigation on the intrusion of five UAVs into South Korean airspace on Dec. 26 last year. They flew over densely populated Seoul and residential areas along the western inter-Korean border for hours, but the South Korean military failed to bring down any of them.

“Our detailed analysis of records suggests that flight trails of what we’ve presumed to be the enemy’s one small unmanned aerial vehicle flew over a part of the northern end of a no-fly zone,” a senior military official in charge of the investigation told local media outlets on condition of anonymity.

The latest announcement reversed the military’s previous statements that a North Korean UAV never entered any no-fly zones.

For the purpose of presidential security, South Korea has set two no-fly zones, better known as P-73, which cover a radius of 3.7 kilometers centered on a new presidential office and residence in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

Although the JCS declined to confirm which no-fly zone was breached, a map previously provided by the military showed that the North Korean UAV flew over Jongno-gu in downtown Seoul.

The JCS claimed it posed no safety issue for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office in Yongsan, and did not share specific flight trails of the North Korean UAV for “security reasons.” Yoon was briefed on the issue on Wednesday.

The JCS also dismissed the possibility of the North Korean UAV -- which was presumed to fly over Seoul for around one hour at a low altitude of 2 km or 3 km -- to have filmed the presidential office and key facilities. It did not provide any evidence for its claim.

Earlier, the JCS had rejected media reports that said one North Korean UAV entered the P-73 no-fly zones.

“It’s completely untrue that one uncrewed North Korean aerial vehicle breached a no-fly zone,” JCS spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-jun said during a televised briefing on Dec. 29.

“I expressed my strong regret over the unfounded story that is not true.”

Lee underscored that the South Korean military tracked “most of the flight trails” of the UAVs in Seoul with a larger number of detection and tracking systems, ruling out the possibility of the military’s misjudgment.

Speaking at Thursday’s briefing, another unnamed high-ranking military official claimed that the earlier statements were based on reports from intelligence and operations officers at that time, adding that officers had assessed that detected flight trails were not related to the North Korean UAV.

But later, intelligence and operations officers figured that there could be a "high chance” of one North Korean UAV passing through the northern edge of the no-fly zone. The JCS has been investigating why officers failed to identify detected flight trails as the North Korean UAV.

“I have a credo that the military must not cover up in light of public confidence in the military,” the high-ranking military official said.

“I’ve made a very important decision to explain it although we see high chances (of infiltration).”

The JCS said it would decide whether it would make a public announcement or apology over their flip-flopping on the assessment upon repeated requests from local media outlets.