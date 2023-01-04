 Back To Top
Entertainment

Jeonju International Film Festival to support indie films overseas

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jan 4, 2023 - 14:45       Updated : Jan 4, 2023 - 14:45

(Jeonju International Film Festival)
(Jeonju International Film Festival)

Jeonju International Film Festival will support the global distribution of local indie films with a new program this year.

According to the festival organizing committee, the Work in Progress program will be established this year as part of the festival’s 15-year-running networking program for indie art filmmakers, called Jeonju Project.

While the committee already operates a networking program dedicated to documentary films under its K-DOC Class program, the latest program will invite filmmakers of all genres, including animation and experimental film.

“The program will connect indie filmmakers with various movie industry insiders and experts, providing them with opportunities to exchange ideas and receive feedback that can help them prepare for overseas distribution,” a festival official told The Korea Herald.

Applications for the program are open through Jan. 30. Indie art films that are in the final stage of production are eligible to apply.

Participating filmmakers will have a chance to introduce their works during the Jeonju International Film Festival. A closed-door screening for those films will invite professional industry experts including international film festival programmers to hear feedback and share overseas distribution ideas.

One selected film will win a prize of 5 million won ($3,930) for excellence.



The 24th edition of the Jeonju IFF kicks off April 27 and runs through May 6 at theaters in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
