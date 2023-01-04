 Back To Top
Business

Celltrion Healthcare inks deal to launch Avastin biosimilar in MENA markets

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Jan 4, 2023 - 14:38       Updated : Jan 4, 2023 - 14:39
Celltrion Healthcare's biosimilar Vegzelma (Celltrion Healthcare)
Celltrion Healthcare's biosimilar Vegzelma (Celltrion Healthcare)

Celltrion Healthcare, the marketing unit of Korea's drug developer Celltrion, said on Wednesday that the company inked a partnership with Hikma Pharmaceuticals to launch its biosimilar version of metastatic colorectal cancer treatment Avastin in the Middle East and North Africa region.

“The pharmaceutical market, especially the need for biomedicine, is continuously growing in the MENA region. This first step we are taking is a meaningful one, and we will strive to continue providing safe and effective products to the region,” Celltrion Healthcare said in a statement.

The drug Vegzelma is Celltrion's replica version of Roche's Avastin, used to treat a number of types of cancers including metastatic colorectal cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Vegzelma will hit pharmacy shelves in 17 countries in the region, including Jordan and Morocco.

Vegzelma will be the sixth drug developed by Celltrion and distributed by global partner Hikma in the MENA region following their contracts for Truxima, Remsima and Herzuma -- biosimilars for the treatment of different cancers and autoimmune diseases.

Through the deal, the Korean firm expects to solidify its market foothold by expanding its product portfolio in the MENA markets.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
