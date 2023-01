Industrial Bank of Korea Chairman Kim Sung-tae took office on Tuesday to lead the state-run bank after a recent approval from President Yoon Suk-yeol. A veteran insider, Kim has worked for IBK for over three decades since joining in 1989. At the inauguration ceremony held earlier in the day, the new chairman pledged to put his priority on supporting small- and medium-sized businesses.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com