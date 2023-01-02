What to look forward to from K-pop in 2023

(Left) A cropped image of YG Entertainment's new girl group debut announcement poster (YG Entertainment)/ (Right) BTS (Big Hit Music)

The year that just ended saw the Korean music scene go through a whirlwind of changes. But don't sit back yet, as the new year is already hyping up with unexpected returns, anniversary celebrations and lingering questions to be answered. Among the biggest events to come this year is the unveiling of a new YG Entertainment girl group. The company broke the news at midnight on Sunday, releasing a video that gave a peek into the upcoming girl group to be named Baby Monster. According to the video, the new girl group will consist of seven all-teen bandmates. Baby Monster will be YG's first new girl group in over seven years, since Blackpink. Few details about the group have been revealed so far, including the names, ages and nationalities, or the group's debut date. Meanwhile, Blackpink is set to decide whether to continue as a group or end the contract with the agency within this year, with the four members' seven-year terms coming to a close. Before the group makes the next move, Jisoo is debuting solo under Blackpink's name. Jisoo is the last member from the quartet to come out solo. YG announced on Monday she has been working on her solo album since last year and is currently done with her jacket image shooting and amid recording her songs.

Blackpink's Jisoo (YG Entertainment)

More new groups are also set to flood onto the scene from the major labels this year. Hybe plans to unveil four new groups this year. In its annual corporate briefing last November, the firm announced Pledis Entertainment and Big Hit Music were each preparing to debut a new boy band, while Belift Lab is set to air a TV idol competition to discover another new group in the first half. Producer and rapper Zico's label KOZ is also set to debut a male group early in 2023. SM Entertainment is set to take its boy band brand NCT global. NCT, short for Neo Culture Technology, is SM's international idol group project launched in 2016 to produce an endless number of international boy bands under the umbrella. The new NCT units set for debut this year are tentatively named NCT Hollywood, NCT Saudi and NCT Tokyo. JYP Entertainment also seeks to go more global in 2023. The company plans to launch a new girl group in the US in cooperation with Republic Records, while introducing new boy bands in China and Japan. Locally, its group put together via 2021 TV competition "Loud" will also debut.

Poster for Mnet's "Boys Planet" (CJ ENM)

The TV K-pop competition boom continues into yet another year. After launching Kep1er from "Girls Planet 999" last year, Mnet looks to launch its male version from February. MBC is joining the fray with "Fantasy Boys," while JTBC seeks to shine light on undiscovered talents with "Peak Time." Amid the rush of rookies are some more familiar faces. The members of Big Bang have each embarked on solo careers, and this year, some are returning to the scene as musicians. Rapper and producer G-Dragon got his official start on Sunday. The 34-year old announced he will drop a new album to mark his return as a solo musician almost six year since dropping his album "Kwon Ji Yong" in June 2017. G-Dragon recently re-signed with YG Entertainment as the only member of Big Bang. Relocating to YG affiliate the Black Label, Taeyang is also gearing up for another splash. And excitement is doubling as Taeyang's new solo project is set to feature his collaboration with BTS' Jimin. On Monday, Taeyang also posted on his Instagram a photograph of what seems to be himself and Jimin working inside the studio.

(Left) G-Dragon (YG Entertainment)/ (Right) Image of Exo's special album "Don't Fight the Feeling." (SM Entertainment)