 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Sports

K League career assists leader Yeom Ki-hun back with Suwon Samsung as player-coach

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 2, 2023 - 11:16       Updated : Jan 2, 2023 - 11:16
This image shows Yeom Ki-hun, a veteran midfielder who signed on as the K League 1 club's player-coach on Monday. (Suwon Samsung Bluewings)
This image shows Yeom Ki-hun, a veteran midfielder who signed on as the K League 1 club's player-coach on Monday. (Suwon Samsung Bluewings)

Suwon Samsung Bluewings announced Monday their veteran midfielder Yeom Ki-hun will be back for one more season as a player-coach.

Yeom, 39, had told the K League 1 club after the 2022 season that he wanted to retire. Head coach Lee Byung-geun, however, convinced him to return for another go, and Yeom agreed to a new one-year deal as a player-coach.

Yeom made his K League debut with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in 2006 and joined Suwon four years later. Over the past dozen years, the crafty midfielder has rewritten Suwon's record books, taking over franchise leads in matches played (413), goals (71) and assists (119) in all competitions.

He is the all-time assists leader in K League history with 110. Yeom has helped Suwon to three FA Cup titles, and he remains the only two-time FA Cup MVP in tournament history.

"I am happy to have the opportunity to stay with the team that I love for one more year," Yeom said. "I will give everything I have for Suwon and make sure we will have the last laugh at the end of the season." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114