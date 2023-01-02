K League career assists leader Yeom Ki-hun back with Suwon Samsung as player-coach

This image shows Yeom Ki-hun, a veteran midfielder who signed on as the K League 1 club's player-coach on Monday. (Suwon Samsung Bluewings)

Suwon Samsung Bluewings announced Monday their veteran midfielder Yeom Ki-hun will be back for one more season as a player-coach.

Yeom, 39, had told the K League 1 club after the 2022 season that he wanted to retire. Head coach Lee Byung-geun, however, convinced him to return for another go, and Yeom agreed to a new one-year deal as a player-coach.

Yeom made his K League debut with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in 2006 and joined Suwon four years later. Over the past dozen years, the crafty midfielder has rewritten Suwon's record books, taking over franchise leads in matches played (413), goals (71) and assists (119) in all competitions.

He is the all-time assists leader in K League history with 110. Yeom has helped Suwon to three FA Cup titles, and he remains the only two-time FA Cup MVP in tournament history.

"I am happy to have the opportunity to stay with the team that I love for one more year," Yeom said. "I will give everything I have for Suwon and make sure we will have the last laugh at the end of the season." (Yonhap)