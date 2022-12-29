[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents ‘Strawberry High Tea at Fairmont’ promotion The Atrium Lounge at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul Hotel presents Strawberry High Tea at Fairmont, an indulgent celebration of winter’s favorite fruit, from Jan. 2 to March 12. This season’s high tea features a selection of desserts and beverages crafted from fresh strawberries, complemented by savory items. The dessert menu includes strawberry mousse, terrine, mont-blanc filled with jam and monte cream, tiramisu and many others. Tea sets for two guests are served with one cup per guest of tea, coffee or a limited edition seasonal beverage. The Strawberry High Tea at Fairmont is is priced at 75,000 won per person, and served from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. For reservations, call (02) 3395-6000.

Sheraton Grand Incheon presents special Chinese dishes For two weeks only, the Sheraton Grand Incheon's Chinese restaurant Yue, located on the fourth floor, will hold a special promotion event featuring a series of its most popular menu items with frequent guests at the restaurant. "Festive by Yue" presents a seven-course menu with fresh seafood dishes, including abalone and lobster, and high-quality tenderloin steak with Chinese-style sauce. Starting with cumin and duck salad as an appetizer, Chinese mushroom soup and lobster wraps with sun-dried tomatoes are served. After the main course, a Chinese sweet tofu pudding dessert follows. The promotion ends Saturday, and is priced at 100,000 won per person.

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul Launches ‘Joyful Winter Memory at JW’ package JW Marriott Hotel Seoul's new winter package features one night in a JW Marriott guest room offering panoramic views of the Han River and downtown Seoul through floor-to-ceiling windows and a selection of exclusive gifts, from wine to diaries for the new year, diffusers and more. Package guests also receive a bottle of special wine produced in collaboration with Roc de Saint Jean (est. 1863) in the Rhone Valley, one of France’s top three wine regions. The package includes a granola pack from premium brand Knola. The package is available until Feb. 28, 2023. The deluxe room is priced from 419,000 won, or 619,000 won for a Griffin Suite. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6282.

Westin Josun Busan presents 'Winter Holiday with Poiret' Westin Josun Busan celebrates the end of the year season with Poiret. All package guests will receive Poiret lipgloss. Those staying in a suite will receive the hotel's own "Heavenly Bathrobe" as a complimentary gift. The Holiday Moments winter-only afternoon tea set is also offered at the hotel's Panorama Lounge from noon to 6 p.m., upon reservation. The package starts at 250,000 won for a deluxe room. Reservations can be made until Feb. 28, 2023. For inquiries, call (051) 749-7001.