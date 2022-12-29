 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

60 % of Netflix subscribers watched at least one K-drama in 2022

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 29, 2022 - 11:08       Updated : Dec 29, 2022 - 11:08
(123rf)
(123rf)

Six out of 10 Netflix subscribers globally watched at least one Korean title on the streaming platform this year, Netflix said Thursday.

"The K-Wave is bigger than ever," Netflix said in a release posted on its global newsroom. "Sixty percent of our members watched a Korean title and Netflix had six of the Top 10 most searched K-Dramas in Korea."

The zombie thriller "All Of Us Are Dead" and the legal drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" were two of Netflix's most-watched K-dramas in 2022 in terms of viewing time, it said.

The two shows came in first and second place, respectively, on the streamer's most popular non-English TV shows list for 2022.

In addition, the Korean romantic comedy series, "A Business Proposal" ranked No. 8 on the list, it said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114