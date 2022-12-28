Yoon orders immediate retaliation against N.Korean provocations

President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday ordered the military to “punish and retaliate against any North Korean provocations in no uncertain terms” without the fear of nuclear weapons, amid growing public concern about security in the aftermath of the cross-border infiltration of North Korean drones.

Speaking at a meeting with aides, Yoon said that immediate retaliation is the “most powerful means to deter provocations,” according to Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for press affairs, at a televised press briefing. “We must not fear or hesitate just because the country has nuclear weapons.”

Yoon’s comments came hours after the South Korean presidential office belatedly disclosed that Yoon ordered the South Korean military to take swift corresponding measures against the cross-border offensive, while blasting insufficient anti-drone capabilities despite North Korea’s history of sending uncrewed aerial vehicles for reconnaissance activities.

“When the first one crossed the border, the president ordered us to immediately take corresponding measures against North Korea, saying that we also have unmanned aerial vehicles,” a senior presidential official — who wished to remain anonymous — told a closed-door briefing. “He ordered us to dispatch two or three unmanned aerial vehicles in response to the one from North Korea.”

Five North Korean uncrewed aerial vehicles, or UAVs, on Monday intruded into South Korean airspace for the first time since 2017 and flew over Seoul and residential areas along the western inter-Korean border. But the South Korean military failed to bring down any of the UAVs.

In a tit-for-tat action, the South Korean military on Monday afternoon sent crewed and uncrewed reconnaissance aerial vehicles to the area in the vicinity of and north of the military demarcation line. South Korea’s aerial vehicles flew north as far as North Korean UAVs intruded into South Korea and filmed key North Korean military facilities.

South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup also admitted that Yoon ordered him to dispatch the aerial vehicles to North Korea while being “prepared for entering war” during an emergency parliamentary briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

“But I’d like to clarify that it does not mean that we have the intention to wage war. Such expression rather shows our goal to deter provocations with such (strong) determination,” Lee told lawmakers. “If we hesitate about taking countermeasures with concern about entering war, we can never break (North Korea’s) will to make provocations.”

Lee also said the military will “aggressively conduct counteroperations if need be,” repeatedly underlining that South Korea cannot unilaterally adhere to the Sept. 19 military tension reduction agreement.

