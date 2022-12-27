 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

South Chungcheong Province sets up bee food forest to combat bee loss

By Song Jung-hyun
Published : Dec 27, 2022 - 18:26       Updated : Dec 27, 2022 - 18:26
Black locust, one of the honey trees found in Korea (National Institute of Forest Science)
Black locust, one of the honey trees found in Korea (National Institute of Forest Science)

The South Chungcheong Province Office announced Tuesday that it has built a large "bee food forest" as part of efforts to prevent the ongoing mass death and disappearance of bees.

The size of the bee food forest constructed by the province is equivalent to 4,733 soccer fields -- 31 percent larger than the original target of 25.79 million square meters.

More than 8 million honey trees have been planted in the forest. Honey trees refer to those that provide food and habitat for honeybees.

"The current initiative by South Chungcheong Province is meaningful as it preemptively promotes one of the solutions to the mass disappearance of bees constantly occurring around the world amid climate change," an official from the province explained Tuesday.

Earlier this spring, the Korea Beekeeping Association launched an investigation into the massive disappearance of honeybees across the nation. According to the results, damage had occurred in 17.6 percent of all beekeeping farms (23,582) registered with the association. As about 20,000 honey bees live in each hive, this translates into a loss of at least 7.8 billion honey bees.

The provincial office added that it plans to create an additional 29.05 million square meters of bee food forestry by 2027.



By Song Jung-hyun (junghyun792@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114