N. Korea commemorates adoption of its constitution in event joined by leader Kim

Senior North Korean officials take part in a meeting at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang on Monday, to mark the 50th anniversary the next day of the promulgation of the country's Socialist Constitution, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in attendance. (KCNA)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a meeting to mark the anniversary of the promulgation of its Socialist Constitution half a century ago, according to Pyongyang's state media Tuesday.

It took place at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang on Monday evening to mark the 50th anniversary of North Korea's institution of the Socialist Constitution, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

It marked the first time Kim attended an event to commemorate the country's adoption of the constitution since he took power in 2011.

Choe Ryong-hae, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, made a report at the meeting, saying the constitution will "as ever successfully carry out its historic mission as a weapon powerfully propelling the cause of building a powerful country."

He added that the ruling Workers' Party has clinched a "miraculous victory" in putting an end to the history of the United States' "nuclear blackmail" against the North.

The KCNA said the constitution has "successfully discharged its mission as a powerful weapon for realizing the people-first politics in the new era of the Juche revolution in which the dignity and prestige of the DPRK are being demonstrated all over the world in the face of the most grave challenges and difficulties."

Pyongyang celebrates Constitution Day on Dec. 27 to commemorate the country's adoption of its Socialist Constitution in 1972. (Yonhap)