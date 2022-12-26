 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

N. Korea holds children's union congress for first time in five years: state media

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 26, 2022 - 09:33       Updated : Dec 26, 2022 - 09:33
Children at a World Food Program supported children’s nursery and Hasong Kindergarten in Sinwon County in South Hwanghae Province, North Korea, 9 May 2018. (WFP)
Children at a World Food Program supported children’s nursery and Hasong Kindergarten in Sinwon County in South Hwanghae Province, North Korea, 9 May 2018. (WFP)

North Korea publicly called for loyalty to its leader Kim Jong-un as it convened a congress of a major children's group in Pyongyang for the first time in five years, according to its state media Monday.

The Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, said the members of the Korean Children's Union participating in the 9th Congress received certificates of delegation Sunday. The North appears to have kicked off the event given that the certificates have been handed out to the members that arrived in the capital Tuesday.

In another article, the paper called on children to show their loyalty to Kim, saying, "No other children in the world enjoy happiness" as much as the KCU and continue the "bloodline of the revolution."

The KCU, formed in 1946, is a youth organization composed of children aged around 7 to 13. Its members are known for wearing red neckerchiefs.

The latest KCU meeting marks the third of its kind since Kim took power in 2011. Kim took part in both the 7th Congress in 2013 and the 8th in June 2017.

Whether Kim's publicly revealed daughter, presumed to be his second child Ju-ae, will attend the event is one of the major points of attention, according to observers.

The North revealed Kim's daughter for the first time last month as it test-fired a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile on Nov. 18. (Yonhap)

#shorts[https://youtu.be/alk8sX2avNk]

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114