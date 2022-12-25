Analyst reports going virtual

More brokerage firms are turning to new technologies such as virtual humans, artificial intelligence and short form video content to improve the accessibility of their analyst reports and appeal to a growing number of young investors.
Earlier this month, Korea Investment & Securities rolled out a new virtual human called Han Ji-ah to promote its research reports.
The character, developed to resemble new employees who entered the company this year, summarizes and explains research reports in short video clips published on YouTube.
In May, Samsung Securities also introduced a virtual analyst resembling an analyst at its firm to explain its research reports in videos also uploaded on YouTube.
Some firms have embraced AI to offer a better understanding of the stock market for a wider range of customers.
Mirae Asset Securities recently unveiled an AI-based report service which offers insight into the stock market, analyzing macroeconomic indices, news reports and investor sentiment on various sectors.
“The strength of AI reports is in the expansion of investment content,” Ahn In-seong, head of the digital sector at Mirae Asset Securities said. “The reports have an edge, as they are based on an algorithm which can figure out consumer sentiment.”
The securities firm said the service will provide some 1,500 reports covering 70 percent of stocks listed on the market in a year. It hopes to use the service for research reports on foreign stocks.
Other firms including Hyundai Motor Securities and KB Securities are releasing short-form video clips for their research reports to be better delivered to the public, rather than relying on text-driven reports.
NH Investment & Securities has been taking a softer approach to attract customers, leading brand promotions through reality dating show content.
On the six-part reality dating show “Pullin’ Up Romance” on YouTube, cast members date each other while managing seed money provided to them.
Mirae Asset Securities also released a drama series called “Mirae Company” on YouTube. The first season of the series has recorded nearly 630,000 views since its release in October. Backed by higher-than-expected viewership, the second season of the show was released, portraying the life of a wealth manager.
Yuanta Securities Korea also released a web drama featuring a "seonbi,” a Confucian scholar during the Joseon era (1392-1910). In the drama, the seonbi time travels to the present and learns he is talented at share investing.