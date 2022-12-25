Analyst reports going virtual

Han Ji-ah, a virtual human introduced by Korea Investment & Securities to promote its research reports (Korea Investment & Securities)

More brokerage firms are turning to new technologies such as virtual humans, artificial intelligence and short form video content to improve the accessibility of their analyst reports and appeal to a growing number of young investors.

Earlier this month, Korea Investment & Securities rolled out a new virtual human called Han Ji-ah to promote its research reports.

The character, developed to resemble new employees who entered the company this year, summarizes and explains research reports in short video clips published on YouTube.

In May, Samsung Securities also introduced a virtual analyst resembling an analyst at its firm to explain its research reports in videos also uploaded on YouTube.

Some firms have embraced AI to offer a better understanding of the stock market for a wider range of customers.