Life&Style

Seongeun Art Award marks 20th anniversary, selects 20 candidates for grand prize next year

By Park Yuna
Published : Dec 26, 2022 - 09:35       Updated : Dec 26, 2022 - 09:36
An installation view of
An installation view of "The 22nd Songeun Art Award" at Songeun Art and Cultural Foundation in Seoul (Songeun Art and Cultural Foundation)

Songeun Art and Cultural Foundation will announce the winners of the 22nd edition of Songeun Art Award, one of the country's most prestigious art awards, in January.

The foundation selected a total of 20 candidates from a pool of 503 applicants, the largest number of candidates since the award was founded in 2001. The candidates will be given a chance to join the residency program run by Delfina Foundation, a London-based non-profit organization dedicated to facilitating artistic exchange.

The winner of the grand prize to be announced in January will be awarded 20million won and granted a solo exhibition at the newly built building run by the Songeun Art and Cultural Foundation in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. Two of the artist’s works will be collected by the foundation and Seoul Museum of Art, respectively.

Founded in 1989 by the late Yoo Sung-yeon, Songeun Art and Cultural Foundation supports the artistic practices of emerging Korean artists and presents works by established international artists. Yoo was also the founder of energy company ST International, which was established in 1962. The business man -- who once wanted to become an artist -- started to support artists since through the energy firm to contribute to the country's art industry.

The office building of Songeun Art and Cultural Foundation was built in 2021 in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. (Songeun Art and Cultural Foundation)
The office building of Songeun Art and Cultural Foundation was built in 2021 in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. (Songeun Art and Cultural Foundation)

The foundation’s new building was established in 2021, designed by the Swiss architectural firm, Herzog and de Meuron, becoming a landmark in the capital city.

The exhibition of the 20 artists whose works span from paintings, sculpture, digital works to installations will run through Feb. 18 at the building in southern Seoul. The former winners of the annual art award include Kwon Ah-ram, Kim Joon and Kim Young-eun.

(yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

