Fire causes Seoul subway disruption

A fire broke out at 6:24 a.m. in a Seoul subway tunnel on Line No. 3, with smoke suspending train operations between Yaksu Station to Gupabal Station for nearly two hours, according to Seoul Transportation Corp. on Friday.

The fire broke out in a tunnel between Muakjae Station and Dokripmun Station, authorities said. Seoul Metro resumed operations between Yaksu Station and Gupabal Station at 8:12 a.m. Trains did not run for two hours in either direction as smoke plumed from the subway tunnel.

No casualties have been reported.

The cause of the fire, which was extinguished at 7:36 a.m., has yet to be disclosed.

The transport authorities said the morning rush hour operation of the subway and bus systems will be extended by an hour until 10 a.m.