National

Subway train skips Samgakji Station due to protest by disability rights activists

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 14, 2022 - 10:04       Updated : Dec 14, 2022 - 10:04
Members of the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination board a subway train at Samgakji Station in Seoul on Tuesday, as part of their demonstration demanding an increased government budget to protect the rights of people with disabilities. (Yonhap)
Members of the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination board a subway train at Samgakji Station in Seoul on Tuesday, as part of their demonstration demanding an increased government budget to protect the rights of people with disabilities. (Yonhap)

A subway train skipped a station in Seoul on Wednesday due to subway-riding protests by a disabled advocacy group.

Seoul Metro said a Subway Line 4 train passed through Samgakji Station without stopping at 8:50 a.m. after a brawl erupted as subway officials tried to block disability rights activists from bringing a ladder into the station.

The Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination has been staging a four-day rush-hour subway protest at the station near the presidential office since Monday, demanding an increased government budget to protect the rights of people with disabilities.

The Seoul metropolitan government said Monday it will make trains not stop at the station if the group's protest causes major delays.

On Tuesday, no major disruptions occurred as the wheelchair-bound activists did not use the tactic of delaying subway operations by repeatedly boarding and disembarking trains. (Yonhap)

