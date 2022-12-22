 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Best Restaurants in Hongdae, Seoul

By Korea Herald
Published : Dec 22, 2022 - 14:10       Updated : Dec 22, 2022 - 14:25

This information is provided by CATCH TABLE. -- Ed.

1. Side Note Club, Ryse Hotel

Side Note Club is a rooftop lounge where guests can enjoy trendy cocktails and live performances. The atmosphere is chic and modern, and the view from the rooftop is breathtaking. The lounge's menu features a range of unique and delicious cocktails, as well as a selection of small plates and snacks. Guests can also enjoy live DJing and concerts by local artists.

Reservations can be made for Side Note Club, Ryse Hotel via CATCH TABLE.

2. Perlen

Perlen is a cafe that offers a unique dining experience with its coffee pairing course menu. Customers can choose their desired flavor and scent to create a personalized cup of coffee. The cafe also offers a variety of pastries and light meals to enjoy with their carefully crafted beverages.

Reservations can be made for Perlen via CATCH TABLE.

3. Gortz

An Italian restaurant that offers a unique dining experience along with a vast city view. The restaurant's menu features a range of delicious Italian dishes, including pastas, risottos, and meats that go well along with wine. The atmosphere at Gortz is warm and inviting, and the staff is attentive and friendly, making it the perfect place to enjoy a delicious Italian meal.

Reservations can be made for Gortz via CATCH TABLE.

4. CHARR

Specializing in grilled cuisine, this hotel restaurant's atmosphere is elegant and sophisticated, and the staff is attentive and professional. The menu features a wide range of grilled dishes, including meats, seafood and vegetables, all prepared using the freshest ingredients and cooked to perfection.

Reservations can be made for CHARR via CATCH TABLE.

5. Sushi Iyo Iyo, 4th branch of Yonggang

Sushi Iyo Iyo, 4th branch of Yonggang offers an affordable yet satisfying sushi omakase experience for its customers. The restaurant prides itself on using fresh, high-quality ingredients to create delicious and beautifully presented sushi dishes.

Reservations can be made for Sushi Iyo Iyo, 4th branch of Yonggang via CATCH TABLE.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114