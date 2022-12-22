Best Restaurants in Hongdae, Seoul

This information is provided by CATCH TABLE. -- Ed.

1. Side Note Club, Ryse Hotel Side Note Club is a rooftop lounge where guests can enjoy trendy cocktails and live performances. The atmosphere is chic and modern, and the view from the rooftop is breathtaking. The lounge's menu features a range of unique and delicious cocktails, as well as a selection of small plates and snacks. Guests can also enjoy live DJing and concerts by local artists. Reservations can be made for Side Note Club, Ryse Hotel via CATCH TABLE.

2. Perlen Perlen is a cafe that offers a unique dining experience with its coffee pairing course menu. Customers can choose their desired flavor and scent to create a personalized cup of coffee. The cafe also offers a variety of pastries and light meals to enjoy with their carefully crafted beverages. Reservations can be made for Perlen via CATCH TABLE.

3. Gortz An Italian restaurant that offers a unique dining experience along with a vast city view. The restaurant's menu features a range of delicious Italian dishes, including pastas, risottos, and meats that go well along with wine. The atmosphere at Gortz is warm and inviting, and the staff is attentive and friendly, making it the perfect place to enjoy a delicious Italian meal. Reservations can be made for Gortz via CATCH TABLE.

4. CHARR Specializing in grilled cuisine, this hotel restaurant's atmosphere is elegant and sophisticated, and the staff is attentive and professional. The menu features a wide range of grilled dishes, including meats, seafood and vegetables, all prepared using the freshest ingredients and cooked to perfection. Reservations can be made for CHARR via CATCH TABLE.