[Today’s K-pop] Loona pushes back return amid controversy

(Credit: Blockberry Creative)

Loona decided to put a hold on their album release, announced agency Blockberry Creative on Thursday. The group was set to return as an 11-member act with the EP “The Origin Album [0]” on Jan. 3, 2023, despite being in the middle of controversy surrounding the agency’s firing of Chuu for bullying employees. We have come to the conclusion that promoting the album without solving the situation is meaningless, said the management firm. Launching the group has been a long-term project that required investment which was not easy for the small agency to bear, they admitted. The group was about to see their preparation come alive for the first time in six years, but a change in one member’s attitude led to a change in the contract, the agency added, referring to Chuu who has been the first from the group to carve out a solo career. Drippin to put out 2nd single in Japan

(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)

Drippin will put out a second single in Japan on March 15, announced agency Woollim Entertainment on Thursday. Titular track from single “Hello Goodbye” will portray how young people say goodbye to each other and find new people during the time of graduation. The single album will also include the new song “Mirai” and Japanese-language version of “The One,” focus track from its first studio album “Villain: The End.” The boy band dropped their debut single in Japan “So Good” in May and ranked No. 7 on Oricon’s daily chart and No. 1 on Tower Records’ sales chart. On Sunday, the bandmates flew over to Tokyo to join the lineup for Mnet’s group concert Japan Winter Day. Class:y sets eyes on Japan with single

(Credit: M25)

Girl group Class:y will roll out Japanese single “Target” on Feb. 22, said agency M25 on Thursday. They will hold a small concert, dubbed Steal Your Heart, in time for the release. The seven members will go live in Osaka on Feb. 22 and in Tokyo the following day. They officially debuted in Japan in June and greeted their fans for the first time through two fan meet events. The group wrapped up promotion of their second EP “Day ＆ Night” last week. The group formed through an audition program, and debuted in May with the EP “Class Is Over.” The Boyz’ Eric marks birthday with self-written song

(Credit: IST Entertainment)