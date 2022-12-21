 Back To Top
National

N. Korea to hold children's union congress for first time in five years

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 21, 2022 - 09:27       Updated : Dec 21, 2022 - 09:27
Kim Jong-un and his daughter (Yonhap)
Kim Jong-un and his daughter (Yonhap)

North Korea will convene a congress of a major youth group in Pyongyang for the first time in five years, according to its state media Wednesday.

Members of the Korean Children's Union across the country arrived in the capital Tuesday to attend the 9th Congress of the KCU, the North's official Korean Central News Agency said, without specifying when the event will open.

"The Ninth Congress of the Korean Children's Union ... will mark a significant occasion in fully demonstrating the courageous spirit of the KCU members who are growing up to be reserves to shoulder the future of socialist Korea," the KCNA said in an English-language article.

The KCU's 8th Congress took place in June 2017, while the 7th Congress was held in 2013. The North's leader Kim Jong-un took part in both events.

The KCU, formed in 1946, is a youth organization composed of children aged 7 to 13. Its members are known for wearing red neckerchiefs. (Yonhap)

