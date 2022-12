The Korea Herald’s Global Biz Forum members at a gimjang event to help support the elderly, in Mapo-gu, Seoul (The Korea Herald)

Honorary members of the Korea Herald’s Global Biz Forum gathered to volunteer for a gimjang kimchi-making event, on Tuesday, at Kim Il-do's barbecue restaurant in Mapo-gu, Seoul.

All kimchi made at the event will be delivered to the Gongdeok-dong Community Service Center to help support the elderly in the local community.