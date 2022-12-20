 Back To Top
National

Remains of eight Korean War troops interred at state cemeteries

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 20, 2022 - 11:03       Updated : Dec 20, 2022 - 11:03
(123rf)
South Korea's military on Tuesday held ceremonies to lay to rest the remains of eight service members killed in the 1950-53 Korean War following their excavation from former battle sites, the Army said.

The ceremonies took place at Seoul National Cemetery in the capital and Daejeon National Cemetery in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul. The remains of three of the fallen troops were interred at the national cemetery in Seoul, while the rest were laid to rest at the Daejeon cemetery.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park Jeong-hwan hosted the ceremony in Daejeon, while Lt. Gen. Kim Gyu-ha, chief of the Army's Capital Defense Command, led the event in Seoul.

"The proud South Korea of today was built based on the sacrifice and dedication of the heroes here," Park was quoted as saying at the event. "The Army will carry on these heroes' noble mission, and protect this land from any enemy provocation and invasion with powerful strength."

Among the war heroes were Kim Yong-il and Pyeon Gwi-man whose remains were recovered from the White Horse Ridge, a former battle site inside the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas. Kim held the rank equivalent to the current sergeant, while Pyeon held the rank equal to the current corporal. (Yonhap)

