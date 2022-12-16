 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Intangible Cultural Heritage holder Ahn Sook-sun to perform ‘Chunhyangga’ pansori

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Dec 16, 2022 - 17:01       Updated : Dec 16, 2022 - 17:01
Pansori singer Ahn Sook-sun (left) performs
Pansori singer Ahn Sook-sun (left) performs "Chunhyangga." (National Theater of Korea)

Celebrated gugak musician Ahn Sook-sun is scheduled to perform pansori “Chunhyangga” at the National Theater of Korea, in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Dec. 31.

The best-known pansori “Chunhyangga” tells a love tale between Chun-hyang, daughter of a courtesan, and Yi Mong-ryong, son of a magistrate.

Ahn and four other pansori singers will perform the entire "Chunhyangga," which will take about 210 minutes.

Coming on stage as the third pansori singer, Ahn will perform the part where Chun-hyang and Yi Mong-ryong are parted.

This is the first entire performance of “Chunhyangga” that Ahn will take part in since the veteran singer was recognized as the National Intangible Heritage holder of “Chunhyangga” pansori by the Cultural Heritage Administration in September.

Ahn has set a record of more than 30 appearances at the theater, and is the only singer to have performed all five surviving pansori madang, or sets -- "Simcheongga," "Heungbuga," "Sugungga," "Jeokbyeokga" and "Chunhyangga" -- in full performance. The singer has been performing at the year-end pansori concert with the theater since 2010.

This year, Ahn will perform Manjeong-style “Chunhyangga” which was remade and taught by Kim So-hui, Ahn’s mentor. Kim’s version of the pansori is recognized for depicting the situation of Chun-hyang in a more tragic manner, according to the National Changguek Company of Korea.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114