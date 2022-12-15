[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul offers festive menu for Christmas Flavors, the luxury buffet dining destination at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul, greets the Christmas and New Year season with a special festive menu. The buffet features diverse dishes from Korea, China, Japan, India and around the world, as well a selection of traditional Christmas cakes and desserts. Seven live buffet stations serve piping hot oven-roast turkey, a variety of grilled lobster, crab and meat dishes cooked to order, and seafood dishes ranging from fresh sushi and sashimi to soy-marinated red prawns and octopus. A seasonal menu of cakes and desserts includes rich, chocolatey Buche de Noel, traditional German Christmas break Stollen, and Italian Christmas classics Panettone and Pandoro. The special seasonal menu at Flavors is available on Dec. 24, 25 and 31, with lunch served from noon to 2:30 p.m. and dinner served between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6268.

L'Escape Hotel offers 'Be My Blueberry' package L'Escape Hotel, located at the heart of Myeongdong, offers blueberry-filled packages to celebrate the year-end, in collaboration with the US Highbush Blueberry Council. Two glasses of special 'My Blueberry Night' cocktails created and served by the head bartender of the hotel's top floor bar, Marque d' Amour, is the highlight of the package. For Grand Deluxe rooms, a savory platter with blueberries and variety of fruit selections will be served together on top of the cocktails. Those staying in Suite type rooms will get breakfast for two at Palais de Chine, which offers Hong Kong-style breakfast buffet in addition to morning bread and yogurt. The Deluxe room package starts at 150,000 won. Package runs until Jan 24, 2023. For inquiries, call (02) 317-4000.

Andaz Gangnam presents Christmas cakes Andaz Gangam presents a special set of three cakes for this coming Christmas. The three are Christmas strawberry cake, a snow log cake and intense chocolate crown cake. The special seasonal cakes will be sold at the hotel's lobby floor A+Z Lounge, until Dec. 31. Both whipped cream cake and mousse cake consist of the strawberry cake, with fresh strawberries on top. The snow log cake is a Swiss roll sponge with blackberry compote and chestnut cream. The intense chocolate crown cake is a made of Valrhona’s dark chocolate with gluten-free chocolate sponge and hazelnut praline crunch. Whole cake starts at 68,000 won and should be reserved at least two days ahead of time. For cake reservations, call (02) 2193-1193

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents Christmas tree hashtag event Fairmont Ambassador Seoul greets the festive season with a unique Christmas tree created in collaboration with niche French perfume brand Diptyque, illuminating the hotel’s first-floor lobby. The Christmas tree is adorned with custom-made decorations echoing Diptyque’s 2022 Holiday Collection theme of stars in the night sky. To celebrate the festive ambience, the hotel has launched a special photo event running until Jan. 4, 2023. Guests who upload photos taken in front of the Diptyque Christmas Tree to social media will be entered into a lucky draw to win prizes including one night in a Fairmont Room, High Tea at Fairmont for two, limited-edition Diptyque Holiday Eau Rose EDP (75ml), and a Diptyque Holiday Baies Candle (190g). More details of the photo event are available via the hotel’s official Instagram account, and winners will be announced on Jan. 13, 2023.