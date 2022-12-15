[From the Scene] Hyundai Motor seeks to provide best EV aftersales service

CHEONAN -- South Korea’s leading carmaker Hyundai Motor Group is looking to stay ahead in electric vehicle aftersales services as the company continues to ramp up the development and production of EVs amid the increasing demand for eco-friendly cars.

Lee Tae-soo, vice president of Hyundai Motor’s Korean customer service division, pointed to how the country's growing EV market meant customers have come to expect more from them.

Korean carmakers from January to October this year sold 107,783 EVs, with Hyundai cars accounting for 60,573 of them, according to a Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association monthly report. Total EV sales stood at only 31,356 in 2020.

“Under such circumstances, our customers’ level of expectation for the kind of convenient (repair) services has gone up,” Lee said during a media tour of the company’s Global Learning Center in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, on Wednesday.

Lee also highlighted that now is "the time to repair vehicles based on precise diagnosis rather than relying on the mechanic’s experience," adding such technical training has been the focus at the GLC.