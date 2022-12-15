[Newsmaker] [World Cup] France set up World Cup final with Argentina

DOHA, Qatar -- France will face Argentina and Kylian Mbappe will do battle with Lionel Messi in a heavyweight World Cup final after the French beat underdogs Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday.

Holders France stayed on course to become the first team in 60 years to successfully defend the trophy thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani at Al Bayt Stadium.

Morocco, the first African side ever to reach a World Cup semifinal, battled as they have done throughout the tournament and were roared on by a crowd predominantly decked out in red and green.

But Azzedine Ounahi's shot in the final minutes that was cleared off the goal line by Jules Kounde was arguably their best chance.

France reached the final for the fourth time in seven editions and if they triumph at Lusail Stadium on Sunday they will be the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the trophy.

They were congratulated in the dressing room by French President Emmanuel Macron, who had flown to Qatar on Wednesday to watch the match.

Delighted France coach Didier Deschamps said: "There is emotion and pride.

"Obviously it was another important step today and now there will be another one.

"We've been together for a month. It's never easy, but here it is -- it's been a joy so far and my players have been rewarded."