US Fed's half-point rate hike widens gap with Korea

This photo taken on Thursday shows the interest rates of loans from local banks,. (Yonhap)

The US Federal Reserve decided to slow down on its interest rate hike, raising the benchmark interest rates by a half-point. The Korea-US gap widened, which could lead to funds outflow and volatility in currency exchange.

Upon concluding a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the US central bank raised its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to a 4.25 percent to 4.5 percent target range.

Expectations are growing over whether the central bank will take a step back on its monetary policy in line with the US or continue the hike to lessen the gap of differentials between two countries.

The Korean central bank slowed its pace of rate increase to 0.25 percentage point at its latest meeting held on Nov. 24, after two “big step” moves of a 0.5 percentage point increase in both July and October.

With the hike, the interest rate differential involving Korea and the US has widened from the previous 0.75 to 1.25 percentage point, leaving concerns on possible funds outflow and volatility in currency.

The gap is the largest since October 2000, when the US interest rate was 1.5 percentage point higher than that of Korea's.

"It seems that the US slowed the pace of its rate hike as the US customer price index has fallen for five consecutive months," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said Thursday in a meeting with top financial regulators after the FOMC made the announcements.

Choo viewed that the Korean economy is "being stabilized," backed by the expectations on the pace of the US rate hike and monetary policies, while uncertainty still remains grave.

“With the rate hike widening the differentials in interest rates between Korea and the US, we will keep an eye on the local financial, foreign exchange markets and take timely measures to stabilize the market if volatility grows,” BOK’s Senior Deputy Governor Lee Seung-heon said at a separate meeting.

Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong, Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Ju-hyun, Lee Bok-hyun, chief of the Financial Supervisory Service, and Choi Sang-mok, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, attended the meeting.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation data for October and November showed "a welcome reduction in the monthly pace of price increases," during a post-meeting news conference. “But it will take substantially more evidence to have confidence that inflation is on a sustained downward path.”

Though the Fed has continued its rate hike, market expectations on monetary easing are growing as the pace has slowed down in six months, compared to the previous four “giant step” moves, involving a rate hike of 75 basis point, signaling the assessment that the US inflation has passed its peak.

“Major investments bank are expecting the Federal Reserve may not maintain its tightened monetary stance as Powell’s press conference was interpreted to be less-hawkish,” the New York office of the Bank of Korea said after the announcement.

However, as the battle against inflation is yet to be over, the rate is likely to increase within the next year with no reductions until 2024, as cautioned before. The Fed gave an upward estimate for where the hikes will end, putting “terminal rate” to be at 5.1 percent next year, higher than the projected figure from September.

Powell made it clear that “historical experience cautions against prematurely loosening policy." Experts view a pivot in Fed’s monetary policy will come in 2024.

“Controlling inflation without triggering a recession is the Fed's scenario,” KB Securities strategist Kim Sang-hoon said. “The Fed is likely to freeze the rate in 2023, and eventually pull the rate down by 100 basis point until 2025.”