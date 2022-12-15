 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

US cargo airline to build large maintenance facility at Incheon airport

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 15, 2022 - 11:36       Updated : Dec 15, 2022 - 11:36
This photo shows an aircraft maintenance facility to be built by Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in Incheon, west of Seoul. (Incheon International Airport Corp.)
This photo shows an aircraft maintenance facility to be built by Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in Incheon, west of Seoul. (Incheon International Airport Corp.)

Atlas Air of the United States, one of the world's largest air cargo carriers, plans to build a large-scale aircraft maintenance facility at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, the airport's operator said Thursday.

Incheon International Airport Corp., the operator of the nation's largest airport, said it signed a formal agreement with Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, which owns Atlas Air, and Sharp Technics K, a South Korean company specializing in aircraft maintenance, on the construction of the US company's Asia-Pacific aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in Incheon.

AAWW is the parent company of three airlines, including Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, and is considered the world's largest international cargo airline group.

Under the agreement, AAWW and STK are to establish a foreign-invested joint venture, named Atlas Air Technical Service, and build and operate an MRO facility at the Incheon airport, IIAC said.

The MRO facility scheduled to be fully operational from early 2026 will be capable of servicing a total of four large aircraft at the same time, it noted.

The joint venture will then consider building a second MRO facility by 2030 if demand for aircraft maintenance increases in the future, it added.

IIAC said it expects the MRO facility to create 1,800 new jobs in phases from 2026. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114