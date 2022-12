YUNA POWER

Figure skater and Olympics gold medalist Yuna Kim (right) poses with Canadian Embassy Charge d' affaires Tamara Mawhinney after she was named honorary ambassador for the 60th anniversary of Canada-Korea diplomatic relations on Monday at the Canadian Embassy in Seoul. Kim who spent some years in Canada for her training will participate in various activities and events celebrating the 60th year of bilateral ties next year. (Canadian Embassy in Seoul)

By Sanjay Kumar ( sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com