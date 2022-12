Firefighters work to contain a fire at a building in Namdaemun market, central Seoul, on Wednesday evening. (Yonhap)

A building in Namdaemun market in central Seoul caught fire on Wednesday evening.

The fire authority estimates that a temporary building near exit three of the large market caught fire at around 7:52 p.m.

Emergency responders are working to contain the blaze, and a total of 77 firefighters arrived on the scene in 21 fire engines.

There are no reports of injury or deaths as of 10 p.m.

By Lim Jae-seong ( forestjs@heraldcorp.com