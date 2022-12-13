Best Restaurants in Gangnam, Seoul

This information is provided by CATCH TABLE. -- Ed.
1. Restaurant Allen
Welcome to Restaurant Allen! It is a French fine dining restaurant with great wine pairings. Meal courses consist of dishes that are well-balanced overall and delicately designed platings. Lettering services with desserts are available if you visit on anniversaries.
2. PERIGEE
One of the best pasta places in Seoul. All dishes are made with sincerity that makes customers want to revisit. Lasagna and Vongole Pasta are must-order menus for first visitors. Please note that wine orders are required and corkages are unavailable.
3. Eatanic Garden
Eatanic Garden invites you to a brand-new cuisine introducing the most beautiful aspects of Korean foods. You can enjoy exotic dishes along with a vast and astonishing view of the city. Experience the course menus that is known for its high-quality cooking and services.
4. Sushi Sora, Seocho
A sushi omakase restaurant recommended for customers who haven’t yet experienced omakase. It is a restaurant that serves the best quality sushi at a reasonable price. A very talented chef will open the door to the world of sushi omakase with a variety of sushi pieces.
5. Crab 52
A high-end all-you-can-eat seafood and crab restaurant where the freshest seafood is served on every opening day. Another special aspect about this place is the extensive view that can be enjoyed during your meal. Make a visit to this place to experience the best quality served.
