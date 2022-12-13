Best Restaurants in Gangnam, Seoul

This information is provided by CATCH TABLE. -- Ed.

1. Restaurant Allen Welcome to Restaurant Allen! It is a French fine dining restaurant with great wine pairings. Meal courses consist of dishes that are well-balanced overall and delicately designed platings. Lettering services with desserts are available if you visit on anniversaries.

2. PERIGEE One of the best pasta places in Seoul. All dishes are made with sincerity that makes customers want to revisit. Lasagna and Vongole Pasta are must-order menus for first visitors. Please note that wine orders are required and corkages are unavailable.

3. Eatanic Garden Eatanic Garden invites you to a brand-new cuisine introducing the most beautiful aspects of Korean foods. You can enjoy exotic dishes along with a vast and astonishing view of the city. Experience the course menus that is known for its high-quality cooking and services.

4. Sushi Sora, Seocho A sushi omakase restaurant recommended for customers who haven't yet experienced omakase. It is a restaurant that serves the best quality sushi at a reasonable price. A very talented chef will open the door to the world of sushi omakase with a variety of sushi pieces.